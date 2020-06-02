Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Yellow Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top & Matching Shorts

On Monday, June 1, social media sensation Kinsey Wolanski started off the workweek by uploading a stunning Instagram post.

The photos showed the model standing on a paved walkway in front of gorgeous green foliage and buildings. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the casual photoshoot was Beverly Hills, California.

Kinsey flaunted her fantastic figure in a yellow off-the-shoulder crop top with front tie detailing and a pair of matching shorts. The set, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves and slender waist. She finished off the look with silver rings worn on both of her middle fingers.

In the first image, Kinsey placed one of her hands on the side of her face and the other on her thigh. She gazed into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following picture by turning her body slightly away from the photographer. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, which appeared to have featured filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the Instagram star seemed to be encouraging her followers to be more loving. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 110,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Kinsey you are so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“[You’re] honestly the hottest girl out there,” added a different devotee.

“This outfit is so cute!” remarked another follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“What a beautiful body you have,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging polka dot dress. That post has been liked over 290,000 times since it was shared.