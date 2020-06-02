Krissy Cela Rocks Blue Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For New Ab Challenge

Fitness model Krissy Cela posted a new workout video to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, June 1. The video featured a 400-rep abs challenge.

The ab challenge consisted of four different exercises. Trainees were instructed to do four sets of 25 reps for each exercise, adding up to a total of 400 reps. Krissy completed the challenge in a light, indoor space and used a gray exercise mat to create a barrier between her body and the hardwood flooring.

The first exercise in the circuit was toe taps, a move carried out from the floor. Krissy lay with her legs extended and pressed together towards the ceiling and reached up towards her feet with her outstretched arms. In the second video, Krissy demonstrated a series of plank in & outs. She quickly jumped in and out with her outstretched legs while in the plank position.

The third video featured window wipers, an exercise that required Krissy to sit on the floor with her arms stretched behind her to support her weight and her legs once again lifted towards the ceiling. In the final exercise, the model demonstrated scissors, laying back on the mat and alternating lifting one leg up towards the ceiling while reaching for it with her hands.

In the caption of the post, the model told her fans that the four exercises she chose were her favorites, presumably of all ab exercises. She also dared her followers to give the ab challenge a try after completing a workout or a HIIT cardio challenge.

