Brielle Biermann Sizzles In A Seriously Plunging Hot Pink Bikini Top

Brielle showed plenty of skin in a bright two-piece on Instagram stories.

Brielle Biermann showed off plenty of skin in a very plunging bikini top in a snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The Don’t Be Tardy star proudly put her obvious body confidence on show in a new photo which showed her in her bold swimwear while she posed alongside a close friend.

In the photo, which the 23-year-old Bravo reality star shared with her 1.3 million followers on June 1 and can be seen for a few more hours via her Instagram story, the daughter of former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann flashed her deep tan as she smiled for the camera with her arm around a girlfriend.

Only the top part of her torso could be seen in the snap. Brielle rocked a seriously bright pink triangle string bikini which showed off plenty of her decolletage.

The revealing look put plenty of her tanned chest on display and was made up of two triangles of hot pink material, which appeared to feature small vertical ribs. It had thin strings in the same color that tied around the back of her neck for a halterneck look and another that fastened around the back her torso.

Brielle kept her lips together and appeared to wear little to no makeup in the snap. She shared it with a heavy filter which put two peaches and several freckles on both of her cheeks.

The reality star had her long hair tied up into a ponytail as she snapped the selfie with her left hand, which she posted as her 18-year-old sister Ariana Biermann shared her own sizzling bikini video on her Instagram story that same day to promote her mom’s new swimwear line, Salty K.

On Brielle’s right was a friend who had the same peach filter on her face and rocked a red bandanna with a paisley print and a pair of glasses. She wore a dark gray t-shirt and also gave the camera a smile.

Brielle didn’t reveal the name of her girlfriend in the upload or exactly when the photo was taken, but did refer to her as being her “main b***h” in the caption.

The reality star and social media influencer isn’t exactly a stranger when it comes to putting her bikini body on show on Instagram, though.

It was only last month when Brielle rocked a white bikini to show off her tan while she revealed her go-to self-tanning product with fans. In that upload, she gave fans a look at how she gets her glow with a set of before and after snaps.