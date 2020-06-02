Madison Woolley Shows Off Cleavage In New Instagram Selfie

On June 2, Madison Woolley wowed her fans with a sultry new photo uploaded to her Instagram page. The sexy selfie featured the Australian model posing seductively for the camera as she flaunted her ample chest.

Madison wore a white halter top made of ribbed fabric. The garment’s plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage. It looked like she didn’t wear a bra. As a result, her nipples were quite visible from underneath the thin material.

The 22-year-old model seemingly used her phone’s camera to capture the selfie. She held her phone with her right hand while she carried a bouquet with her left hand. She extended her lean arm away from her body to get the best angle possible. She looked directly at the lens with a closed-lip smile on her face. The warm sunshine illuminated her skin, making her glowing highlighter pop.

In the image, Madison’s blond locks were parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, eyeliner, and several layers of black mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, highlighter, and matte nude lipstick on her lips. As for her accessories, she sported a pair of big gold hoop earrings and another pair of tiny studs.

In the caption, Madison shared with her fans that the new upload was taken the previous day. She added a black heart emoji at the end of the post. Some viewers inquired about her top in the comments. Unfortunately, she didn’t share any info about it.

Even though the snapshot has only been live in less than a day, the post has already received a ton of attention from her online admirers. In addition to over 11,100 likes, the update has also earned more than 120 comments. Some of Madison’s social media fans took to the comments section to let her know that she looked beautiful. Countless others raved over her enviable assets. A few followers expressed their admiration with a combination of emoji.

“You are my dream girl! You’re the hottest Aussie babe, in my opinion,” one of her fans commented.

“What a stunner you are. I love your hair, your style, and makeup. I look forward to your YouTube videos,” wrote another admirer.

“You are always on my mind from sunrise until now. So good to see you even just online,” added a third follower.

“You are absolutely beautiful and very sexy,” gushed a fourth social media user.