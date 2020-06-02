Ariana Grande Breaks Billboard Record With Lady Gaga Collaboration

Ariana Grande broke a Billboard chart record alongside Lady Gaga for their collaboration titled “Rain On Me.” The singer became the only person to have four songs debut at No. 1 on the domestic chart. This feat occurred over the past two years. Ariana and Lady Gaga’s collaboration made its debut at the top position on the chart during its first week of release.

“Rain On Me” also scored a major chart position for Oscar-winning songwriter Lady Gaga. This tune was her fifth time at the top of the Billboard ranking. Gaga also achieved three No. 1 singles in three different decades (the ’00s, the ’10s, and the ’20s), according to Entertainment Weekly. “Rain On Me” is the second release from Lady Gaga’s latest album, titled Chromatica, which was released on May 29.

Lady Gaga spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the deeper meaning behind the song and her collaboration with Ariana.

“This is about an analogy of tears being the rain. And you know what it’s also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I’d rather be dry. I’d rather not be drinking, but I haven’t died yet. I’m still alive. Rain on me. OK, I’m going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers,” she revealed.

As for her work with Ariana, Lady Gaga was thrilled with the evolution of both their personal and professional relationships.

“It was just awesome to watch her. She was so open to trying things that she hasn’t done before. It was this beautiful, I think very healing process for me, not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up,” she stated.

The twosome explored a lighter side to their friendship through a video upload shared on Ariana’s Instagram account. In the clip, Ariana was seen with Lady Gaga as they played out a fake weather forecast to promote the new single. The “7 Rings” singer spoke into a hairbrush with a wooden handle and laughed while poured water on her head. Ariana shared outtakes from the video in an Instagram post.

Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun also honored his client for her spot at the top of the charts. He posted a lengthy Instagram missive where he spoke about her accomplishments.

In an Instagram share posted on June 1, Scooter penned a statement where he revealed his pride. He remarked that not only was he thrilled by Ariana’s growth in the industry, he also applauded her for how far she had come personally.