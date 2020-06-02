Raven Loso Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Tie-Dye Bodysuit And Matching Leggings

Raven Loso has shared a number of new posts to her Instagram page during the last 24 hours, one of which saw her flaunting her bombshell curves in a sexy tie-dye ensemble.

The upload included three photos of the model striking a number of poses on top of a mattress that was covered in a thin white sheet. Raven was first captured lying on her back with one arm raised above her head while running her other hand through her signature red curls. The camera was positioned directly above her as she stretched across the bed, which she gazed back at with a sensual and alluring stare.

In the second snap, Raven turned to lay on her side while resting her head on top of her outstretched arm. The final photo saw her on her elbows and knees, the camera still angled above her to get almost a full view of her curvaceous physique.

Raven sent pulses racing in a colorful bodysuit that boasted a bright and bold color scheme of neon green, pink, purple, and blue that alone was enough to turn a few heads. The one-piece featured a cold-shoulder design and a mock neckline — a slightly more modest look for the model, but sexy nonetheless. A small cutout fell in the middle of her voluptuous chest to flash a glimpse of cleavage to her followers, much to their delight.

The bodysuit also boasted a daringly high-cut that spanned to the middle of Raven’s torso, as well as a scandalous thong style. She added a pair of matching leggings underneath the number so as not to show too much skin, however, her audience was still treated to a good look at her killer curves. The bottoms clung tight to her lower half to highlight her pert derriere and sculpted legs, and cinched in at her hips to highlight her trim waist. At one point, she pulled its waistband down low on her buttocks to tease her followers yet again with a peek at her booty and the large red flower tattoo on the side of her hip.

Many of Raven’s 3 million followers took the time to show their admiration for the steamy addition to her Instagram page. The triple-pic update has racked up over 39,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to her feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Raven was “a work of art.”

“My goodness, you are so pretty,” a third admirer quipped.

“Breathtaking,” added a fourth fan.

While Raven opted for more coverage in this post, she has proved a number of times that she isn’t shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her nearly spilling out of a minuscule bikini top while taking a dip in the pool. That post was a hit as well, racking up over 44,000 0likes and 1,514 comments to date.