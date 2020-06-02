‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Shares Sweet Summer Snap Of Son CJ

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese shared a sweet summer snap of her adorable son Christopher John, also known affectionately by his mother as CJ, as he played outside on a sunny day. The photo, which has received over 27,000 likes and counting thus far, showed the toddler as he enjoyed some outdoor fun in the yard of the New Jersey home he shares with his reality show star mother and her husband Christopher Bucker.

In the photo, CJ splashed about outside with a brown garden hose in his hand. The water appeared to cascade over his head as he held it in his right hand under the watchful eye of his mother, who appeared to have taken the photo of a what will likely be a precious childhood memory. The 17-month-old appeared to be having a lot of fun as he got wet during the warm East Coast day. His dark hair was soaked and plastered to his head. His eyes were closed.

CJ wore a cover-up and swimsuit that appeared to be decorated with pineapples that wore cool looking sunglasses. The athletic jersey styled top had long, yellow sleeves and a light-colored area on the chest and back. His long shorts also featured the cute style detail. He stood in an area of the couple’s backyard on a concrete walkway. Behind CJ was a garden area that featured several Hostas plants and green grasses, both of which are hearty plants that can withstand direct sunlight.

In the caption of the sweet share, Deena noted that this photo was what life was all about.

Fans of the reality star, who has been a favorite of the long-running MTV series since her debut during Season 3 of Jersey Shore, loved the image. They shared their enthusiasm at the display of childhood joy in the comments section of the share.

“I don’t usually comment, but I had to this time because this pic took me all the way back to my childhood at my grandma’s house!” remarked one of Deena’s followers, who recalled their own fun at what seemed to be a similar experience they had as a young person.

“I love watching you with CJ. Enjoy the moments. They don’t stay little forever. Your meatball is so handsome,” declared a second fan.

“The best!!! There’s something about playing with a hose or sprinkler! Just so fun!!” said a third Instagram follower.

“No fancy toys, just a boy and the water hose, lol!” stated a fourth fan.