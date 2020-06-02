Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Stuns In Tiny Pink Crop Top & Snakeskin Leggings

Fitness model Qimmah Russo posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page on Monday, June 1, that featured her in a crop top and leggings. The outfit showed off the model’s fitness-honed figure.

Qimmah sported a pink crop top that included long, baggy sleeves and slipped off the shoulder to expose plenty of skin along her chest, arms, and upper back. The neckline dipped low on her cleavage and was tied at the chest with a large knot. The top gave viewers an eyeful of the model’s chiseled abdomen. On her lower half, the fitness trainer wore a pair of white snakeskin leggings that clung to her curves and muscles and rose high on her hips. The pants included tones of light-pink, black, and yellow.

The model completed the outfit with a blue hat that appeared to be made of several strips of denim material. The hat included a brim around the bottom and sat flat on her head. Qimmah wore her long, dark locks loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp. She also appeared to have made up her face with plenty of black mascara, black eyeliner, glitzy eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The post included four separate snaps, each featuring the model in a different position. In the first photo, Qimmah was photographed in a seated position from her lap through the top of her head. She sat with her body angled slightly away from the camera and her gaze directed at a distant point. She flashed her famed bright-white smile as she brought one hand up to rest on the brim of her hat.

In the second photo, Qimmah was photographed from the side with her back straight and arms resting at her sides. She stared unsmiling directly towards the camera. The third snap featured the trainer from a close-up angle, capturing her shoulders and head as she gazed towards the photographer with her lips relaxed but slightly parted. The final photo in the series showed Qimmah from the front angle as she once again placed a hand up to her hat and looked off to the side through the corners of her eyes.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah wrote the word “growing” and added an emoji of a pink flower. She left the hashtag #Qimmahtherapy. The photo shoot earned nearly 20,000 likes and more than 200 comments from the fitness trainer’s loyal fanbase within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.