Ariana Biermann Poses In A Tiny White String Bikini At The Pool

The 18-year-old 'Don't Be Tardy' star flaunted her bikini body on Instagram during a pool day.

Don’t Be Tardy star Ariana Biermann showed off her flawless bikini body in a new video she shared with fans via on Instagram this week. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and sister to Brielle Biermann flashed her tan as she moved and shimmied around in a tiny two-piece during a day at the pool.

The video was shared to Ariana’s Instagram stories account on June 1 and showed the reality star as she struck a number of different poses in her swimwear to promote her mom’s newly launched swimwear line, called Salty K, with her over 610,000 followers.

In the clip, Ariana started off by standing side on to the camera with the large swimming pool and a brick building behind her. She rocked a pretty tiny white string bikini that showed off her tan and toned figure.

The all-white two-piece was made up of a triangle bikini top with thin strings that tied around the back of her neck.

As for the bottoms, they featured thin strings that were tied into bows on her hips. They were made of only a tiny piece of material and appeared to be a thong design, which she gave fans a better look as she sashayed her body.

Ariana tousled her long, dark hair in the video. She flipped her locks from side to side with her hand and pouted her lips to give the camera a sultry glance.

The 18-year-old then showed off her megawatt smile as she posed over her right shoulder. She had her brunette locks wavy and down. Her hair was so long it stretched almost as far down as her hips.

She then twisted her body to face the camera and placed her right hand on her hip for a very sassy pose with her right hand on her head.

Ariana then turned fully towards the camera and gave fans a better look at the front of her plunging Salty K bikini top while she continued to pose.

Ariana posted the clip with a filter that put several cartoon stars across her nose and under her eyes and with the caption “@saltykswim live now” with a white heart.

But, just like her older sister Brielle Biermann, this isn’t the first time the reality star has put her bikini body on show on social media.

In a snap she shared on Instagram back in April, she sat with her legs crossed in a skimpy black bikini. That two-piece was made up of another triangle top and tiny string bottoms. In the caption, she urged her fans to “stay safe” amid the pandemic.