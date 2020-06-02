Sophie Dee Can Hardly Contain Her Cleavage While Clad In A Sexy Sequined Bikini

Sophie Dee put on another sexy display in her most recent Instagram share that saw her in a red sequined bikini. The model added the photo to her feed last night, and it’s already earning her an incredible response from her followers.

The photo captured the model posing in a gorgeous outdoor space that has become a frequent backdrop for her social media updates. Though Sophie did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, she appeared to be in her backyard, which was lined with an orange concrete wall. The outdoor area also boasted a blue tile-lined pool with a few floaties that could be seen in the water. Sophie appeared at the center of the shot, gazing into the camera as she stretched her arms over her head and leaned her body back.

Her day at the pool called for skimpy attire to ensure that she wouldn’t get too hot. Her bikini was constructed of red sequins that sparkled under the sun and added a pop of color to her fair complexion. The suit was outlined in black, and its thin strings tied around her neck in a halter style while leaving her trim arms uncovered. The fabric on the top stretched across her chest, and its cups were spaced pretty far apart, leaving ample cleavage well on display. Meanwhile, the model’s decolletage was left entirely bare.

The bottoms of the bikini boasted the same red sequins and a tiny piece of fabric that was just enough to cover her modesty. The sides of the suit featured incredibly thin strings that were worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. Also of note was its cheeky cut that offered a view of her toned thighs and a glimmer of her bubbly booty. Sophie did not add any accessories to her barely-there swimwear as the suit itself provided the perfect amount of bling.

The adult film star gathered her long, brunette tresses behind her head and sported a bombshell application of makeup. She opted for a natural palette that complimented her complexion and appeared to include a few coats of mascara and a delicate pink blush.

It comes as no shock that the bikini-clad photo has earned a massive response from her 7.5 million fans with over 135,000 likes. Countless other fans took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section over 1,700 times.

“I love you sexy you’re so freaking hot,” one fan wrote with a few flames attached to the end of their comment.

“U r juzt amazing the hottest alive woman,” a second fan added.