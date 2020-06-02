Suzy Cortez Rocks Metallic Blue Bikini In Smoldering New Upload

Suzy Cortez went back to her roots in her most recent social media share and slipped into a sexy bikini that accentuated her hourglass curves. The post was added to her feed on May 1 and proved to be the perfect kickoff to a new month.

The image captured Suzy hanging out in her swimsuit outdoors. The Brazilian babe posed at the bottom of a wooden staircase and rested her arms on either side of the structure. She appeared to lean the majority of her weight on her arms but did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location. Only a few other details around her could be seen since Suzy was the only object in focus. The model stood in profile, gazing over her shoulder and into the camera with her lips slightly parted.

She opted for a metallic bikini that gave off major mermaid vibes. The piece was primarily a vibrant metallic blue color while it was outlined with black fabric. Suzy’s top featured the traditional triangle cut with halter-neck ties that secured around her neck and back while her tresses covered its ties. The skimpy piece didn’t do a great job at containing her assets, and Suzy showed plenty of sideboob for the camera, which didn’t bother her audience at all. The top also allowed Suzy to show off one of her most notable features — her muscular arms.

Her bottoms matched the top perfectly and stretched across Suzy’s hips while the cheeky cut left her muscular thighs and pert derriere entirely on display. She went skimpy on the accessories and wore only a pair of round silver earrings for the perfect amount of bling. Suzy styled her long, brunette locks with a side part, and her thick mane fell at her back and almost grazed her bodacious booty. Miss BumBum World 2019 finished her look with a beautiful application of makeup that seemed to include dark eyeliner, thick mascara, a few coats of blush, and red lipstick.

In her caption, Suzy shared with fans that there is new content available on her OnlyFans page, and she is giving 50 percent off to the first 100 subscribers. The sizzling shot was an instant hit and garnered over 11,000 likes and 110 comments in eight hours.

“Love you babe,” one follower gushed with a series of red hearts.

“All pix of you is hot content,” a second fan added in the comments section.

Another one of Suzy’s fans kept it simple and just referred to her as a “goddess.”