Kayla Moody Wears Nothing But Thigh-High Boots In Racy Snap

Kayla Moody has been heating up Instagram with a number of risqué photos and videos recently, and her latest update on the photo-sharing platform was no different. The model took it to the desert wearing nothing but a pair of thigh-high boots.

Kayla’s pose consisted of two photos that featured her standing in a sandy area with dunes behind her. The geotag for the post indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first picture, Kayla was topless. She wore a pair of black skintight letter pants with strappy black heels. The camera caught her from a side angle as she posed with her arms over her chest covering her breasts. She stood with her back arched and one knee bent, showing off her fit physique. The model looked at something off camera with a sultry pout on her face.

The model turned up the heat in the second snapshot, which saw her wearing nothing but a pair of black, thigh-high stiletto boots that laced up the front. The image was also taken from a side view. Kayla stood with one knee bent while flaunting her bare bottom and slim waist. The pose also showed off her shapely back and shoulders. She covered her breasts with her arms while flashing a bit of underboob.

Kayla’s hair was styled straight, and it she let it fall loose down her back. Her makeup application appeared to include sky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Kayla asked her 797,000 followers which picture they preferred.

It seemed that many of her admirers seemed to enjoy the second snap a little bit more than the first.

“I’m digging both but leaning towards the second one. Hot Stuff!” wrote one Instagram user.

“When it comes to Kayla Moody, I like all of your photos. If I had to pick just one of these two, I’d go with number 2. You’re wearing less in that one,” a second follower chimed in.

“OMG so sizzling hot such a beauty you have so sexiest perfect shape of body unbelievable very sexy legs love you so much absolutely pic 2,” a third fan agreed.

Some fans, however, could not decide.

“I like both you are a very beautiful woman with a perfect body,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Kayla’s content might not be for everyone, but she seems to know just what her followers like to see. Not too long ago, she wowed them a a video that showed her wearing a skimpy bikini top while getting rubbed down with oil.