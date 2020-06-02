Devon Windsor Lies Back In An ‘Itty Bitty Bikini’ In New Photo

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled in a cut-out tie-dye bikini on Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor sizzled in a hot new bikini shot shared to social media this week. The stunning supermodel showed off a brand new tie-dye two-piece from her own brand on Instagram on June 1 as she lied back on the edge of a swimming pool to flash her glowing tan.

The 26-year-old lingerie model proudly showed off her fit and toned figure in the photo, which was posted to Devon Windsor Swim’s official account, as she got on her back in a cut-out bikini top with a pair of very skimpy bottoms.

Devon’s top was made up of a blue and white tie-dye print material with a large cut-out in the center of her chest. The one shoulder look featured a white string that stretched all the way across her upper torso to keep the two pieces of material on either side of her chest together. It also featured a thick band in the same print that wrapped around her body just a little higher than her waist.

As for the bottoms, Devon kept things matching but didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

They featured a very tiny piece of ruched material, held up by thin white strings that were tied into large bows over both of her hips. The bottoms sat low below her bellybutton to highlight her toned abs and slim waist.

Devon — who recently joined forces with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae for another bikini snap — kept things extra co-ordinated on her head. She rocked a band in the tie-dye print wrapped around her blond hair as she posed in between the silver handles of the pool steps while her long legs dangled in the water.

Her tanned skin glowed in the new photo while she kept her eyes closed and slightly pouted her lips.

The brand confirmed the exact bikini look she modeled in the caption. Devon Windsor Swim noted that she wore the Iryna top with the Hannah bottom for the pool photoshoot. The account revealed that the look would be available to buy in a couple of weeks.

Plenty of fans shared their praise in the comments section.

“I’m soooo excited for this,” one person said with a fire symbol.

“That’s the angel Devon we know and love,” another person said.

Devon regularly models different bikinis and swimsuits from her own line, which she officially launched last year.

One photo shared to Instagram last month gave fans a look at exactly where Devon gets her model looks from as she posed alongside her lookalike mom. They both wore swimwear from the line.