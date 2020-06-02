WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says He Rejected Offer To Manage Matt Riddle On Main Roster

As confirmed on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, NXT superstar Matt Riddle is on his way to the blue brand and will soon be making his main roster debut. While it doesn’t look like the former UFC fighter will be accompanied by a manager or valet, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently admitted that the company had offered him the opportunity to manage “The King of Bros” as he makes the transition to the main roster.

Speaking to CBR in an interview published on Monday night, Angle mainly discussed his participation in an upcoming Olympic Channel documentary but also shed some light on Riddle’s upcoming SmackDown debut. Angle said that he expects “The King of Bros” to become a big name in WWE, thanks to his in-ring ability and personality, which he described as “a little odd” at first but ultimately likable. He further predicted that WWE fans are going to “love” Riddle and his “bro” gimmick once he establishes himself on the main roster.

Notably, Angle mentioned that he had an opportunity to manage Riddle, though he ultimately turned WWE’s offer down for reasons he chose not to specify. He did, however, tease the possibility of a reunion with the SmackDown newcomer some point in the future.

“I would have loved to manage him,” he added. “It just wasn’t the right time.”

As recapped by CBR, Riddle signed with WWE in 2018, a few years after he made the switch from mixed martial arts to pro wrestling. Together with Pete Dunne, the 34-year-old had briefly held the NXT Tag Team Championships, but when Dunne couldn’t travel to the United States due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the British grappler was replaced by Timothy Thatcher as Riddle’s interim partner.

With Thatcher betraying Riddle en route to the duo losing their tag titles to Imperium, both men faced off in a cage match on the May 27 episode of NXT, with Angle serving as special guest referee. This was the match that served as Riddle’s farewell to the black-and-gold brand, as he was effectively written out of storylines following his loss to Thatcher.

As for Angle, it’s not clear whether he and Riddle will cross paths again in the coming months. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Hall of Famer is in a similar situation as other performers who were let go by WWE in April due to budget cuts, as he can still be used before his release officially takes effect in July. However, recent reports also suggested that WWE doesn’t appear to have any immediate plans to offer Angle a new contract.