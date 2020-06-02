Duggar Family Fans Flip Out Over Similarities Between Ivy Jane Seewald & Mom Jessa

The infant is the daughter of the 'Counting On' star and husband Ben.

Fans of the Duggar family flipped out over the striking similarities between Ivy Jane Seewald and her mother, reality television star Jessa Duggar, following an Instagram upload shared by Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald. He recently posted a sweet image of his daughter to the social media site, and fans compared the little girl to her beautiful mother as an infant.

The little girl, who celebrated her first birthday on May 26, has facial features that appeared to have taken on the distinct characteristics of Jessa, including her expressive, big eyes and sweet smile. In Ben’s snap, Ivy was pictured outdoors on what appeared to be a deck area. Ivy stood happily as she smiled for the camera in an adorable green outfit with floral detail.

Fans of the young family could not get over how much Ivy resembled her beautiful mother. Two of Jessa and Ben’s children appeared to more closely resemble Jessa during this moment in their development: Ivy and her older brother Spurgeon. Brother Henry at this age looked more like his handsome father. They shared their thoughts in the comments section of the share.

“She is beautiful. Happy Birthday Ivy, you look just like mommy,” stated one follower of the family.

“Such a beautiful gift as all your children are. God bless. I can’t get over how much she looks just like you Jessa,” remarked a second fan.

“Always has a smile on her face, what a happy little girl. Just like her mama,” said a third follower.

“Ok. This girl is truly your mini-me Jessa!!!!!” stated a fourth follower of the striking resemblance between Ivy and her mother at this moment in time.

Jessa also uploaded a similar image to her own Instagram account, telling fans of the family that Ivy received several new outfits for her first birthday, including the one depicted in Ben’s share.

Jessa uses her social media account to connect with her fans and share photos and updates for all of her children. Jessa has also been known to share quick and easy recipes, parenting and household tips, and personal stories with her followers, including lots of throwback snaps of herself from when she was a young girl as seen above.

Jessa Duggar is best known as one of the stars of TLC’s Counting On and as a former star of 19 Kids and Counting. On 19 Kids and Counting, Jessa starred alongside her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and her 18 siblings. The family was featured as they navigated day-to-day life within their supersized clan. Counting On has primarily featured the older children in the Duggar clan as they marry and grow their own families.