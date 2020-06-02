Gwen Stefani Stands Up To Racism For Latest Instagram Upload

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to stand up to racism. The singer was quiet via social media over the weekend but used her large platform to say something on Monday night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old, died after he was pinned beneath three white police officers after a deli employee accused him of buying cigarettes with fake money. Numerous videos online clearly displayed police officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. The hashtag “BlackLivesMatter” has been a trending topic ever since and lots of celebrities have been showing their support.

Stefani shared a video clip of The Specials AKA performing their song “Racism” which contains the lyrics “if you have a racist friend, now is the time for your friendship to end.”

For her caption, the 50-year-old put three names of black people who were recently killed in hashtags — Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor — and added “TooManyOthers.” She also referenced her own song “Long Way To Go,” which she recorded with Outkast member Andre 3000. According to Genius, the track is “a powerful song about interracial relationships.”

In the span of seven hours, the clip has been watched more than 170,000 times and has racked up more than 22,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her 10.2 million followers. The post gathered over 500 comments from accounts who also showed their support.

“Was thinking about Long Way to Go yesterday. One love indeed,” one user wrote, adding the love heart emoji.

“Love this. Thanks for sharing!” another devotee shared.

“I F*CKING LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you for not disappointing me,” remarked a third fan passionately.

“Thank you for setting an example for this little girl here. Lots of love from Mexico, stay strong,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefani also took to her Instagram story to share a quote by Martin Luther King, Jr. that read “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great of a burden to bear.”

The former No Doubt rocker is no stranger to standing up for what she believes in and tries to use her celebrity status for good. In 2005, the “What You Waiting For?” songstress graced the cover of Marie Claire magazine in a sleeveless white top that had “what color is love?” written across it in bold black text. The issue tried to influence readers to join Stefani’s campaign that aimed to help those affected by the Indian Ocean tsunami, per Famous Fix.