Carrie Underwood Shows Off Facial Bruise In New Makeup-Free Photo

Carrie went makeup free and revealed a once nasty bruise under her eye.

Carrie Underwood showed off what appeared to be a formally pretty nasty bruise on her face in a new no makeup photo posted to her Instagram account on Monday. The country star took to social media on June 1 to share a stunning makeup-free photo with her fans which showed her with a mark under her right eye.

The mom of two still looked every inch the superstar in the new post-workout selfie, which can be seen via her her Instagram story, and appeared to have been taken in her home gym at her house in Tennessee.

Carrie held her left hand up to the camera and put her index finger up as she stood in front of a mirror with a large piece of gym equipment behind her. She wore a black smart watch on her left wrist.

As for her workout gear, the 37-year-old country superstar rocked a dark gray tank top, which was likely taken from her own Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line called Calia by Carrie Underwood. The sleeveless look showed off her toned shoulders and arms.

The star flashed a smile with her lips closed and appeared to ditch the cosmetics completely to show off her blemish-free skin and her healing eye bruise. She had her long blond hair in two braids on either side of her head which let her obvious natural beauty shine through.

Carrie tagged the official account of her fitness app, Fit52, as she used the app’s photo sharing feature to snap the selfie. She posted it to Instagram with an inspiring message about getting a good workout in to kick off her week the right way.

“Starting the week off right!,” Carrie — who recently wowed in a bright coral crop-top and matching leggings — wrote alongside the photo in a bold, white font. She added a strong arm, thumbs up, and a fist emoji.

This is the first time Carrie’s given fans a look at her bruise on social media, though she’s showed off the mark a couple of times already on her app.

The “Southbound” singer regularly posts snaps of herself post-workout on the app, which is available for iPhone users. Her most recent all-natural selfies posted over the last few days have showed the once very dark circle under her eye step by step as it healed.

Carrie hasn’t yet told fans how she got the bruise under her eye, though she’s known to go pretty hard in her workouts.

The newest photo came mere days after the star wowed fans when she showed off her impressive dance skills on TikTok in a video that has been viewed more than 2.3 million times in three days.

The star shared an epic video with fans that showed her as she danced to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” with her makeup artist. In the clip, her bruise appeared to have been covered by makeup.