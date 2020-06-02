WWE News: Seth Rollins Might Have Teased An Upcoming Addition To His Stable On ‘Raw Talk’

During his guest appearance on the WWE Network’s Raw Talk post-show on Monday night, Seth Rollins appeared to drop some hints on the future of his stable, which might be further boosting its ranks in the coming weeks. Specifically, it appears that Rollins has his eyes set on erstwhile rival Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, who he described as someone who may be in need of some guidance as a relative newcomer to the wrestling business.

“Look, I’ve seen him make his way between these ropes,” Rollins told Raw Talk hosts Charly Caruso and Samoa Joe, as seen in the clip below. “I’ve seen what he is capable of. There is a bright future awaiting Dominik, and I know just the person who could lead him to that future.”

Although this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was supposed to feature Mysterio’s retirement ceremony, there was no such farewell announced by the former world champion. According to Cageside Seats‘ recap of the show, Mysterio admitted that he has been thinking about retiring for some time, but later on decided to call Rollins out, with Dominik joining him and suggesting that the so-called “Monday Night Messiah” is a mere human being who needs to be taken care of in the ring.

The segment ended with Mysterio making an “official statement” and saying that he’ll never forgive Rollins. Dominik then followed up those words by once again hinting that he’ll take revenge on Rollins for injuring his father’s eye a few weeks back on Raw.

As pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, one of the main reasons why Mysterio decided to return to WWE in 2018 was because he was reportedly assured that Dominik would be given a chance to embark on a wrestling career with the company. With that in mind, the outlet stated that the young man does appear to be playing a significant role in Monday Night Raw storylines these days and does indeed seem to be bound for a heel turn — and a spot in Rollins’ stable.

The publication also noted that Dominik had previously been rumored to be due for a switch to a villainous role late last year, back when his father had first hinted that he might be retiring soon.

At the moment, Rollins’ faction has two other active members in Murphy and Austin Theory, the latter of whom officially joined last week after he was kicked out of Zelina Vega’s stable. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), who were among the group’s initial recruits late last year, are currently inactive due to the serious arm injury Rezar suffered in March.