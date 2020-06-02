UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Slays In Pink Bikini Top For ‘Quaranteen’ Snap

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich flaunted her body for her latest Instagram post. She wore a snakeskin-print bikini top while posing outdoors for a photo that she used for the cover of a fake magazine that jokingly embraced life during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 29-year-old has made jokes about gaining weight while being stuck at home amidst the COVID-19 crisis, and for this post she put herself on the cover of the fictional “Quaranteen” magazine. This of course, was a send-up of the long-running Seventeen magazine, and even used a similar font for the title.

The fighter sat on a windowsill outside for the picture, and looked off-camera. Ostovich had her legs crossed and leaned over on her right hand while her left hand was running through her long black hair, which ran down her back and across her shoulder. She had on a black hat with small white lettering across the front. The UFC competitor rocked a pink snakeskin-print bikini top that had thin straps. This top offered fans a view of her generous assets and toned midsection.

The 125-pound fighter had a black wrap around her waist and it covered her right leg. She crossed her left leg over and this accentuated her thick thigh. Ostovich appeared to wear a shade of lipstick that complemented the bright top, and had on a pair of hoop earrings and a gold necklace to complete the look. She tagged 2BDesired Swimwear in the photo. For the faux magazine cover she added a distressed barcode and multiple headlines about living life while under quarantine.

Many of the flyweight’s 677,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the cheeky post, and over 34,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Ostovich received over 280 comments, and her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fellow female MMA figthers Pearl Gonzalez and Nicco Montano left emoji in the comment section.

“Lmao u cute AF,” a female fan wrote while adding a princess emoji.

“QUEEN OF EVERYTHAANGGG,” an enthusiastic follower commented in response to the fighter’s caption.

“HOLY MOLY YOU LOOK AMAZING IN OUR BIKINIS,” 2BDesired Swimwear’s Instagram account wrote.

“Brah such a baddie,” another fan added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Ostovich showcased her killer curves in a neon green bikini last month. She was photographed in the water of a picturesque location, and put her assets and athletic booty on display for the two-photo set. The fighter’s caption mentioned gaining weight because of quarantine. That post garnered over 116,000 from her loyal fan base.