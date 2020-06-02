Instagram Model Toochi Kash Flaunts Her Ridiculous Curves In White Bra And Panties

Model Toochi Kash put her insane curves on display in two photos for her latest Instagram upload. She rocked matching white bra and panties while crouching outside and sending a strong political message.

The 31-year-old struck a provocative pose and did not mince words in her caption for the sultry post. Toochi was photographed on what appeared to be an enclosed balcony which had a patio chair behind her, and lush palm trees in the background. The model who is known for her appearances in publications such as Playboy, FHM and Maxim, was on her knees for both photos.

Toochi rocked a white Calvin Klein bra which had the brand’s name written on the band across the bottom, and a matching pair of high-waist underwear. The model – whose real name is Natalie Salloum – had her hair in two long braids with blond and purple strands interwoven. She tugged at the strap of her bottoms with her left hand and flashed a middle finger with her right hand for the eye-catching pic.

For the second snap, Toochi was still knelt down and had the long braids draped down her chest. The Instagram model pulled on the straps of her underwear with both hands, and had her mouth agape. This pose accentuated her curvaceous figure, and offered fans an eyeful of her toned stomach and bountiful assets. In her caption she included a middle finger emoji directed towards COVID-19 and crooked police officers, and added a “#justiceforgeorgefloyd” hashtag.

Many of her 4.1 million Instagram followers took note of the scintillating post, and over 64,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over 13 hours after it went live. Toochi received a deluge of comments, as over 4,100 replies were left. Several popular models showed their support in the replies. Both Danii Banks and Katie Salmon left fire emoji, as Kash’s comment section was flooded with those and middle finger emoji.

“So hot,” Brazilian model Erika Gray commented along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Love them braids,” a female fan wrote.

“Gorgeous. Stay safe,” a follower replied while adding two blue-heart emoji.

“I’m for the protest of killing an innocent person but against the rioting,” an Instagram user chimed in.

