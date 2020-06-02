Suzy Cortez Shows Off Cleavage In Latest Instagram Selfie

Instagram model Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.2 million followers with her recent selfie. Wearing a white tank top, her cleavage was also on display in the dazzling shot.

In the image, Suzy’s long dark locks were straightened and her hair tumbled over one shoulder as sunlight streamed in and emphasized the model. With one arm reaching out to take the selfie, her other hand is positioned at the side of her face, a perfectly manicured fingernail touching her cheek.

The Instagram sensation chose to wear smoky shades of eyeshadow and what appeared to be black mascara and false eyelashes to show off her gorgeous green eyes. Plenty of dark eyeliner also featured on top of her lids. Her cheeks were highlighted with blusher and she appeared to be wearing a pale shade of pink lipstick as she pouted for the picture with her mouth slightly agape.

Suzy wore a white tank top with shoestring straps. Pulled tight across her ample chest, her cleavage was on display, possibly enhanced by means of a push-up bra. Her tattoos could also be seen on each of her toned upper arms.

The celebrity did not appear to be wearing any jewelry in the shot. However, none was needed to complete the stunning look.

In the background of the picture, a beige-toned cabinet could be seen as well as a container on a shelf as sunlight also highlighted this part of the room. To the left, a doorway to another room is present.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered nearly 8,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of her fans simply stated that Suzy was “Hermosa,’ which translates to “beautiful” in Spanish.

“Damn!!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous and stunning,” a fan said.

“Lovely beautiful,” said yet another.

“Love you mam,” a fourth person wrote, also using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, the vast majority of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emoji. Sometimes, admirers would string long lines of various emoji together in order to visually capture their thoughts regarding Suzy’s snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently delighted her admirers by posting an image of herself wearing little more than gold body paint as she stood in the sand during a photoshoot.