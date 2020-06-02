Samantha Ware Claims That Lea Michele Made Life On The ‘Glee’ Set ‘A Living Hell’ For Her

Former Glee actress Samantha Ware accused Lea Michele of harassing her on-set during Ware’s time on the series. She made the allegation via Twitter by quote retweeting one of Michele’s tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement. Ware joined as the recurring character Jane Hayward in Glee‘s sixth season.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON [SIC] GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘SH*T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD,” tweeted Ware.

The explosive tweet immediately went viral and caused Michele to become a worldwide trending topic. Several other former Glee cast members also chimed in, seemingly in support of Ware’s allegations.

Unique Adam’s actor, Alex Newell, acknowledged Ware’s tweets and agreed with multiple. He also appeared to indicate that he had his own issues with Michele. One Twitter user accused Newell of lying, and he responded by saying that neither he nor Ware had a good reason to lie six years after the fact.

Amber Patrice Riley, who played Mercedes Jones, shared several GIF reactions of herself that fans theorized were meant to throw shade at Michele. Newell also retweeted Riley’s tweets.

Hundreds of people flocked to Ware’s comments section and acknowledged her tweet with likes and retweets. It quickly garnered over 44,000 likes and more than 1,000 responses.

Dozens of users mentioned the accusation on their Twitter pages, contributing to Michele’s name trending. Most people seemed to believe Ware’s statement and accused Michele of being racist.

However, the 33-year-old actress’ fans attempted to come to her defense by trying to convince others to wait until they heard both sides of the story.

“The ‘glee’ cast publicly turning on lea michele is yet another subplot of 2020 I didn’t see coming but boy I’m here for this ride,” wrote one person, adding a person eating popcorn GIF to their tweet.

The God Friended Me actress is not the first Glee star to accuse Michele of bad behavior.

As TVLine reported, Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the musical comedy series, also discussed their feud in her book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.

According to Rivera, the other actress would always assume Rivera was “b*tching about her” if she complained about anything.

Eventually, Michele would allegedly ignore Rivera and supposedly did not speak to her throughout the entire sixth season beyond filming.

“Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again,” she concluded.