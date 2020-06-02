Jessica Weaver Nearly Reveals All As She Rolls Over In Bed In Latest Instagram Video

During the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram sensation Jessica Weaver has been entertaining her 9.4 million followers while they are stuck in lockdown. Her most recent video was no exception.

“Hopefully this cheers you up,” she captioned the clip that showed her rolling around on a bed.

Besides Jessica and the bed, not much else is on display, although, a blue wall is seen behind her and a doorway at the end of the bed showed another room beyond. The clip is quite racy so for those wanting view the video below please be advised that it should be considered not safe for work.

Laying down on a white coverlet, Jessica wore a pale-colored swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The halterneck number only just covered her famous assets as she rolled over from her stomach to her back in the short clip.

The top of the outfit joined the scant string bikini bottoms. As Jessica moved, it was revealed that the thong bikini barely covered anything and appeared to have more material in the back compared to the front.

Jessica is shown wearing diamond studs in her ears and a matching belly button piercing. However, no other jewelry is on display.

The model’s long blond hair is not tied back and lay underneath her shoulders, tucked out of the way as she performed for the camera. Wearing what appeared to be smoky shades of eyeshadow, she also seemed to have chosen black mascara and plenty of eyeliner to highlight her eyes. On her lips, a pale shade of pink lipstick is revealed as she rolled over.

As soon as Jessica posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, it had garnered 429,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

“You always cheer us up….. Still being beautiful as you are. And with that beautiful smile of your,” one follower wrote in response to Jessica’s caption.

“Beautiful. Cutie looking good,” a fan said.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day stay safe,” said yet another person in the comments section.

“Hottie,” a fourth admirer wrote, following their comment with a heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to forgo words in favor of emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, heart-eyed fox, and the tongue hanging out emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica once again delighted her fans during the lockdown by jumping around in a pink negligee. Her followers were amazed that the clip did not reveal too much as the item of clothing appeared to defy gravity.