Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Amazing Physique In Tiny Red Shorts And Black Crop Top

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million followers with her latest workout video on Instagram. Wearing bright red shorts and a black crop top, she showed her fans different ways to work out while using a park bench.

In the clip, Qimmah wore tiny figure-hugging red shorts that featured draw ties at each side. She also chose a black crop top for the workout. Both items of clothing helped to show off the trainer’s muscular physique during the clip. On her feet, the model wore black runners with white soles.

The clip started with Qimmah smiling and clapping at the camera. Her dark curls were held back from her face with clips as she turned to the park bench beside her and began the workout.

Performing many different exercises, her amazing body was front and center as her muscular thighs and toned abs were put through the series of moves. Starting by jumping up onto the secured bench, she then hopped on one leg before lowering herself back to the ground as she pumped her arms.

Qimmah then conducted some side stretches, using the bench to support one leg as she squatted. The trainer followed this with a complicated move that saw her hopping on one leg while the other rested behind her. After that, the celebrity showed off some exercises that could be performed while lying on a yoga mat on the ground.

Qimmah also posted in the caption that she felt that exercise was a way to help some people who suffered from mild depression.

“Being active is known for its ability to lift mood and alleviate symptoms of psychological distress,” Qimmah wrote.

“According to some research, exercise is just as effective as medication or talk therapy when it comes to cases of mild depression or anxiety.”

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered more than 62,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Beautiful Smile,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Get moving and release those good endorphins!” a fan wrote in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“I gotta try this,” yet another individual remarked.

“[You’re] an inspiration for me to want to get up and get moving.. been too lazy this pandemic,” another person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers merely used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the heart, muscle, sunglasses, and heart-eyes emoji.

