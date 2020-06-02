Anllela Sagra Shows Off Underboob And Tight Abs In Bikini Post

Instagram model Anllela Sagra delighted her 11.6 million followers with her recent racy bikini post. Wearing a minuscule black-and-white bikini, she showed off her amazing physique in the set of images that featured the sun emoji as the caption.

Sitting in what appeared to be her outside workout area, Anllela showed off her chiseled abs as she reclined on a chair in the first picture. She sat upon a gray towel as she leaned back against the black padding of her chair. Beneath her was fake grass. Wire fencing could be seen behind the model. In the second shot, a blue exercise ball is also present.

Anllela’s face was not in either of the shots, but her body was proudly on display in the tiny outfit selected for the set. She wore a white bikini top that barely covered her assets, putting her underboob as well as sideboob on display for her admirers.

A slight sheen of preparation can be seen over Anllela’s lightly tanned skin, as though she had just finished a workout. With the reclined positioning, the celebrity’s tight abs were shown as one hand rested gently on the black bikini bottoms. A black band — likely a hair tie — is seen on her wrist.

In the second picture, Anllela was sitting upright, putting her abs on further display as she appeared to reach up to take the selfie. By doing so, more underboob is revealed as well as a deeper shot of her cleavage. The bikini bottoms also appeared to barely cover her as she sat with her legs opened.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, they had gathered 240,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“Thanks for another great post!!! I like your photos!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“How do u maintain such [perfect] shape of ur body,” a fan said.

“OMG!!!!!! You just don’t stop how much HOTTER??” yet another exclaimed.

“Stunning,” another person wrote, also using the fire and a couple of heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers used only emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular on display appeared to be the fire, heart, heart-eyes, and clapping emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she often shows off her toned physique in her Instagram posts. Recently, she stood in front of a mirror while wearing her Calvin Klein underwear in order to entertain her followers.