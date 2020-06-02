Ashley Resch Shows Off Cleavage In Ripped Tank Top Held Together With Pins

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch has wowed her 912,000 followers with her recent post. Showing off in a ripped tank top, Ashley snapped the “casual” selfie and her fans were quick to respond.

In the image, Ashley was reclining on lush green grass as she took the picture. Behind her appeared to be a bridge. Thanks to the geotag of Calgary, Alberta, fans also knew where the picture was taken.

One elbow was resting on the ground supporting herself as she held up her phone to capture the pic. By doing so, her long manicured nails in a shade of pale pink polish were on display.

Ashley’s other arm was behind her head with her hand resting gently on top of her blond tousled hair. A white-and-red patterned bandana held her locks away from her face.

The celebrity chose what appeared to be black mascara and eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow to highlight her eyes. She also selected what seemed to be a matching shade for her lips.

However, it is her top that was drawing all of the attention from her followers. The model was wearing a white tank top that featured red writing and an image of what appeared to be a Chinese building. It is hard to discern, though, as the item of clothing was cut down the middle. Using silver pins, Ashley managed to join the top together once more but some of her red bra underneath was still exposed.

To complete the look, the Canadian bombshell chose a thick silver necklace. No other jewelry was needed.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“Gorgeous and sexy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Pure beauty…love love love!!!!” a fan said.

“A quick lesson in how to make casual captivating,” a fourth admirer commented in reference to Ashley’s caption.

“You look beautiful!” another person wrote, also using a row of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and drooling emoji. The cherry emoji was also popular after Ashley also used it in her caption.

