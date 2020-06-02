Jax Taylor Slams Kristen Doute For Playing A ‘Victim’ Amid Her Feud With Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney

Jax Taylor thinks Kristen Doute is playing victim.

Jax Taylor recently opened up about the ongoing drama between Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s premiere of the three-part reunion special for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Jax appeared on the Pump Rules: After Show, where he admitted that he’s sick and tired of the drama surrounding Kristen and her messy relationships as Tom Sandoval also weighed in.

“I’m tired. We’ve been dealing with this for two years,” Jax said, via a report from Grunt Stuff on May 31, noting Kristen’s past drama with her now-ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

Because Kristen continued to complain to Carter about Stassi and Katie, and to Stassi and Katie about Carter, she often appeared to be flip-flopping and ultimately, her former best friends decided to end their friendship with her during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 last summer.

Throughout the recently aired season, Kristen was often seen claiming to have no idea why her former besties were mad at her, and suggesting that they had no reason to abandon her during a time when she needed them the most. However, according to Jax, the behavior was all part of Kristen’s supposed victim mentality.

“Kristen, she plays the victim to a T,” Jax said. “She’s great, I mean, she looks disheveled. Most people put some makeup on, try to make themselves look presentable when people wanna come over. She’s like, ‘Ohhhh my God!’ You know?”

During Sandoval’s segment of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, the longtime bartender and cocktail book author, who dated Kristen for several years at the start of the series, weighed in on the many ups and downs that have taken place between Kristen, Stassi, and Katie, and noted that when it comes to the issues that have taken place between them, it often ends up being two against one as it is today.

“Since we’ve known them, they have a tendency of two kind of like, ganging up on one,” Sandoval admitted as his best friend, Tom Schwartz, sat at his side. “Stassi and Kristen have ganged up on Katie, Katie and Kristen have like, exiled Stassi …. it was f**ing awful, man.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jax took aim at Kristen during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February of this year, claiming she was “wishy-washy” during Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and accusing her of lying to him and his co-stars about the nature of her relationship with Carter last summer.