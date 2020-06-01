‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Looks Back On Kristen Doute’s ‘Manic’ Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz doesn't miss their drama.

Tom Schwartz wasn’t a fan of Kristen Doute’s past relationship with Tom Sandoval and opened up about the “manic” drama between them during a recent taping of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show.

Over six seasons after their split was chronicled on the Bravo reality show, Schwartz said that while he knows that the two of them have grown up substantially since their breakup, he couldn’t help but recall the many meltdowns Kristen suffered during their years-long relationship.

“While you guys had been relationship — I do know we’ve all grown a lot since we lived collectively, however she would have these like, manic meltdowns,” Schwartz recalled, according to a report from Grunt Stuff on May 31.

According to Schwartz, Kristen didn’t recognize how manic she was during her relationship-induced meltdowns with Sandoval and actually prided herself on acting out as if it were a good thing.

“And typically, throughout these, she would give this speech like, ‘I like that I’m loopy,’ as if it was an enthralling a part of her persona,” Schwartz recalled.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schwartz and Sandoval have been best friends for over 10 years. So, while a lot of viewers of the show may be in the dark when it comes to the many ins and outs of Kristen’s past relationship with Sandoval, Schwartz is not.

In Sandoval’s own statement during the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, he compared Kristen’s past desire to act out amid their relationship to that of an adrenaline junkie who constantly needs to fill a thrill.

Kristen and Sandoval dated for years before Vanderpump Rules was launched in January 2013 and continued to date for the first couple of seasons. Then, after a messy split during Season 2, Sandoval struck up a relationship with Ariana Madix, who works alongside him at SUR Restaurant, and they’ve been together ever since.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen opened up about her current relationship with Sandoval during an interview on E! News’ The Daily Pop in December of last year, confirming that after years of turmoil and accusations, they were finally in a good place with one another.

According to Kristen, her newfound friendship with Sandoval definitely took the two of them a lot of time to establish and when it came to Sandoval’s thoughts on their civil relationship, Kristen joked that he had to come to the realization that she wasn’t a complete psychopath anymore before they could be friends.