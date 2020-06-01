Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks A Skimpy Red Bikini For Sizzling Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a short video clip in which she rocked a super skimpy bikini while sipping a beverage from Bang Energy. Though Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post, the video was filmed at an outdoor pool that was surrounded by lush greenery.

Anastasiya showcased her curvaceous physique in a sexy red bikini that accentuated her ample assets to perfection. At the beginning of the video, Anastasiya had a white garment with a crocheted waistband and strings hanging down her shapely rear layered over her thong bikini bottoms. Her long blond locks cascaded down her back in a straight style as she enjoyed the sunshine.

When she turned around, Anastasiya’s followers got a glimpse at the bikini top, which had straps that wrapped around her neck and a keyhole detail on the chest that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top appeared to have an underwire to offer a bit of support, and a metal ring nestled just above her cleavage connected all the straps in a central point. Her ample assets were on full display in the sexy garment.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise left little to the imagination. Two thin straps stretched over each of her voluptuous hips, and the thong behind left her gravity-defying derriere exposed.

Anastasiya had a few mixed metal bangles on, and took a sip from the Miami Cola energy drink at one point in the video. She also made sure to show off the can in several shots, and she flashed her nails, painted a soft gray shade.

At one point in the video, Anastasiya even went for a short swim, propelling her buxom body through the pool.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot video update, and the post received over 20,900 views within just 30 minutes of going live. It also racked up 282 comments from her fans.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented, followed by a single flame emoji.

“That drink looks good, you look amazing by the way, I love your swimsuit,” another follower wrote.

“You’re a goddess,” one fan added, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“The queen of the pool,” yet another fan wrote.

Anastasiya loves to flaunt her ample assets in skimpy swimwear, and her sexy video wasn’t even her first post of the day. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple update in which she rocked a scandalously sexy black monokini as she lounged poolside. The barely-there swimwear left all her curves on full display, and she straddled the edge of what appeared to be a hot tub as she enjoyed the sun on her bronzed skin.