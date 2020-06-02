Jessa Duggar’s 1-Year-Old Daughter, Ivy Jane, Adorably Models One Of Her Birthday Outfits

Ivy Jane shows off one of her special birthday gifts.

In a new Instagram post, Jessa Duggar delighted her 2.2.million followers by sharing an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald. She just celebrated her first birthday on May 26 and it appears that at least one of her gifts turned out to be clothes. The Counting On star let her fans see her little girl model one of the outfits on the social media platform on Monday.

Ivy Jane is seen in the photo standing on the deck of the Seewald’s home in Arkansas as she modeled her birthday ensemble. She was all decked out in a mint green dress with pink flowers embroidered on the bodice. The high waistline made the skirt of the dress puff out just a bit to give it a little flare. The sleeves and the bottom of the skirt was trimmed with matching lace. Ivy wore a pair of leggings underneath as well. The lighting outside made them appear to be either a pale yellow or a cream color.

The Duggar granddaughter also wore a green head wrap with a bow attached to it. In one hand she carried what was possibly a little plastic purse. The other hand was bent upwards for an adorable photo capture. What topped it all off were her chubby bare baby feet that made the whole outfit extra adorable.

Ivy Jane had a thoughtful look on her face at the moment when the picture was snapped as if she was deep thinking about something. With the sweet baby attire and the way she was posing for the camera, Ivy was reminiscent of a child model in a magazine.

The sun’s rays shining on the deck clearly indicated that it was a great day for picture taking. In the background is the same wicker chair that Jessa Duggar had Ivy Jane pose on for her amazing first birthday snapshots. She was dressed up in a leotard with a hot pink tutu attached. These two recent photos reveal that her 27-year-old mom is having loads of fun being able to dress her little girl up in frills and lace.

In the caption of this current Instagram share, Jessa mentioned that her daughter got some birthday “outfits,” which seems to indicate that there was more than just one outfit that Ivy Jane was gifted on her special day. There may be more clothing pics to come.

Duggar fans were thrilled to see Ivy Jane in her best duds. The photo racked up over 400 comments in the first two hours of posting as Jessa’s followers declared the birthday girl totally adorable.

“Omg i could just eat her up,” one fan remarked.

“Jessa, she is a breath of fresh air this week,” another follower commented.

“She looks like a little doll!! So cute!!” a third fan wrote.