Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Tight White Leggings

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling selfie taken in her home. Though Larsa didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, she posed in a spot that she has taken many selfies in before. A large set of sliding glass doors leading to a balcony were visible in the background, and the space was filled with natural light as a result.

Larsa wore an all-white ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture so her followers would know where to look for the pieces. On top, she wore a unique crop top that featured two straps going towards one shoulder in an asymmetrical look. Her phone was positioned right at her chest, so no cleavage was visible, but the form-fitting top accentuated her ample assets to perfection.

She paired the crop top with high-waisted white leggings that clung to every inch of her curvaceous lower body. The leggings featured some type along one of her thighs, wrapped around just above the knee, and fit her like a glove. She went barefoot, with one foot planted on the ground and the other with just the ball of her foot resting on the hardwood beneath her.

Larsa’s fit physique was on full display in the ensemble, and she captured it with a simple selfie. Her gaze was on the cell phone screen as she took the shot, and her long locks were pulled up in a sleek high ponytail.

Though she looked ready to get her sweat on, her beauty look still remained glamorous. She had what looked like a nude hue on her lips, and bold brows framing her gorgeous eyes. The only visible accessory she had on was a pair of subtle stud earrings for a little bit of sparkle.

Larsa’s followers loved the sexy update, and the post received over 11,000 likes within just three hours. It also racked up 164 comments within the same time span.

“Larsa you are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart emoji.

“You are my queen,” another follower commented.

“Why you always gotta Boss vibe? Peace and love,” another fan wrote, enjoying the attitude Larsa was serving up in the shot.

After spending so much time sculpting her body, Larsa isn’t afraid to flaunt her fit physique on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she wore a sports bra and spandex shorts that left little to the imagination. She took a selfie in the same area of her home and had her body turned slightly to the side and her arm raised above her head so her fans could see every inch of her tantalizing physique.