‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Production Could Commence Soon

With new guidelines being drawn up in the U.K., production on 'The Witcher' could begin again shortly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, production for Season 2 of Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Along with one of the show’s cast members testing positive for COVID-19, production was halted on all movie and TV networks when social distancing rules were put in place in order to slow the spread of the new virus. Now, according to The Guardian, restrictions are about to be lifted in the U.K. which means work can resume on The Witcher.

The Witcher‘s filming is based in the U.K., which means they will be under their laws and regulations when it comes to filming obligations. However, with the recent news of things starting to reopen, it is only a matter of time before anything was stipulated regarding studios and networks filming there.

The new guidelines have been drawn up by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute and see the introduction of new rules regarding social distancing. In addition, there are extra provisions for safety training ahead of production commencement. Also, temperature testing will be required on set to ensure that no one enters with a fever or raised temperature which could indicate the onset of COVID-19. Esquire also pointed out that another requirement will be to “have dedicated staff to maintain social distancing requirements.” As yet, though, it is unclear how this will roll out as it seems near impossible to maintain correct social distancing requirements for actors during filming.

Already, the document has been given the go-ahead by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Public Health England and the Health and Safety Executive. However, the decision over when each individual network and studio will commence production will be left entirely in their hands rather than being forced into a set start date. Of course, with the ineligibility of governmental financial support for freelancers and others working within the film industry, it seems likely that production could begin sooner rather than later.

Memories of better times! This was the final day we shot the final scene of the finale episode — and in this photo, Freya, Henry, and I are watching playback together, making sure it emotionally resonated the way we’d imagined it. Thanks, @marcjobst1, for the memory! pic.twitter.com/DZZxhLFtnJ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 9, 2020

As yet, there has been no official word yet from Netflix. Neither has the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, given any indication that production will commence soon. Hissrich is active on Twitter and sometimes uses that platform to make announcements. She also likes to keep fans of the TV series in the loop about production via this means. However, as yet, she has not tweeted anything regarding Season 2 in recent times. This means that viewers will have to contain their excitement a little longer until an official announcement is made.