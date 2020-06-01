Natalie Roush Gets Sandy While Rocking A Skimpy Black Bikini

Natalie Roush showed off her incredible curves to her 927,000 Instagram followers on Monday, June 1, when she posted a two-picture slideshow that saw her in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The snapshots captured Roush down in the sand at an undisclosed beach location. She sat over her heels, with the left side of her body facing the camera. Roush posed in front of low branches and native vegetation. In both shots, she had her knees apart as she rested her hands on her thighs. She glanced at the camera with intense eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. She arched her back, making her booty pop and highlighting the overall curves of her body. The main different between the two pics was the position of her head.

Roush rocked a two-piece bathing suit in solid black for a classic look. Her thong bottoms boasted just an itty-bitty triangle that exposed quite a bit of her derriere. They included medium straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, further accentuating her curvy hips. She paired it with a matching bikini top that boasted silver chain straps on her shoulders. The front was partially blocked by her arm, but it appeared to consist of an underwire bra.

Roush wore her brunette hair pulled back in a high ponytail tied with a dark green scrunchie. She appeared to be wearing a bit of mascara, though her makeup was very much on the natural side as she embraced her natural features.

Roush asked her fans in the caption to help make this her most-commented post to date. Within the first half hour, the photos attracted more than 12,700 likes and upwards of 340 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to show their dedication to her plea.

“You are truly a living masterpiece so sweet so beautiful,” one of her fans raved.

“You’re perfection,” replied another user.

“Glad the beaches are open, always,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Yes we can! Love your pics, breathtaking as always,” added a fourth fan.

This is not the first time Roush flaunts her bikini bod to her legion of fans. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, on May 22, she posted another slideshow of herself clad in a light gray two-piece while posing on a beach. The bikini boasted a triangle-shaped top with barely fitting cups and thin straps on her shoulders. Her matching U-shaped bottoms had a thong back. The front of the bikini bottoms remained low on her waist to show off her abs.