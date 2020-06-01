Blac Chyna Gets Naked To Promote Her OnlyFans Account

Blac Chyna got fully nude on her Instagram story on Monday, June 1. The 32-year-old model teased her OnlyFans account in the seductive image, tantalizing her 16.4 million followers.

Chyna appeared to be in a grotto in the sizzling snap, rocks lining the edge of the water. She kneeled in a pool of water, only her legs and part of her bottom submerged. It was dark in the cavern, with only her body and the rocks behind her lit up. She posed from the side, angling her body so that her NSFW parts were covered.

She looked at the camera with a seductive stare, giving some serious bedroom eyes and a “come hither” look. She bent one arm at the elbow, touching a rock with her hand. She ran her other hand through her tresses.

Chyna arched her back, jutting out her chest and making her booty pop.

While her arm obscured part of her bust, the former reality star’s underboob was still on display. Additionally, viewers got a glimpse at her bare and curvaceous derriere, which rose out of the water.

Her large, multicolored tattoo was on full display, snaking its way from under her arm, spreading to the side of her midriff, and eventually cascading all the way down to her leg.

Chyna wore her hair parted in the middle and in sleek, deep brown locks. Her tresses were tucked behind the nape of her neck and fell down one shoulder in pin-straight strands. The ends of her hair dipped into the water, getting soaking wet.

She seemed to wear a face full of makeup, opting to go for a glamorous, dewy look.

It looked as if she wore a champagne shimmer on her lids that touched her brow bone. Her full lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lids appeared to be swiped with kohl liner, her waterline filled in with pencil. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Chyna’s sculpted cheekbones looked to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips appeared to be lined with mocha-colored liner and filled in with a peachy pink gloss.

In the caption of the photo, she encouraged her fans to swipe up to get more content on her OnlyFans platform.

This is not the first time Blac Chyna used her Instagram account to promote her OnlyFans. She recently shared a racy video of herself emerging from the water in a scantily clad bathing suit. Prior to that, she posted a foot fetish clip to advertise for the NSFW account.