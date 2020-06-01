The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Cast Will Reportedly Begin Filming Season 11 In July

The cast is preparing to assemble next month, according to a new report.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is preparing to get back to production on Season 11 after filming was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 31, a report shared by Hollywood Life revealed that the returning members of the show, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider, will resume filming on July 20 and when they do, Teresa will reportedly be seen single for the first time on the Bravo reality show.

“Teresa’s new storyline will be all about moving forward and moving on with her life, and a large focus of the show will be about how amazing she’s doing,” an insider revealed on Sunday.

According to the report, viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will definitely be seeing the mother of four dating on the upcoming episodes of the season, which first went into production just months after she and Joe confirmed they were parting ways after 20 years of marriage and four daughters. As the source explained, Teresa is beginning to feel ready for a new relationship and would like to find an older man who is ready to settle down.

As for the rest of the women, their storylines are “still being figured out” as the majority of the 11th season is expected to revolve around Teresa’s new life as a single woman.

While Teresa is said to be ready to move on from her decades of marriage to Joe, that doesn’t mean the former couple hasn’t remained on good terms. In fact, as the outlet noted, Teresa recently offered a public birthday wish to Joe in honor of his 48th birthday on May 22.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that although all of the members of Season 10 will be back for Season 11, the network is considering adding another full-time cast member, especially since they only filmed about a week when production began on the new episodes in March.

“Some of them hadn’t even filmed together and very few scenes had been filmed,” the source explained. “They are talking to a few women though to see if they’d mesh, but it’s looking like the same ladies from next season only.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Margaret opened up about how she thought she and her co-stars would be once they reunite for production during an interview with Hollywood Life in April. At the time, she said she hoped she and her cast mates would be able to have more fun and not engage in as much petty drama with one another.