Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On George Floyd’s Death, Says All 4 Cops ‘Are Responsible’ & Should Be Arrested

Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram to express her outrage that only Derek Chauvin has been arrested for George Floyd’s death, claiming that all four police officers present at the scene “are responsible” and should all be arrested.

She also issued a call-to-action to her 115.3 million followers to sign petitions and speak up about the incident and injustice in general.

She wrote that when white police officers murder “innocent black people,” they should be held accountable for their actions.

Minaj continued, adding that the three other police officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, who participated in Floyd’s arrest and potentially in his subsequent death, should also be arrested and charged alongside Chauvin.

“Why do they have different rules?????” the “Super Bass” rapper asked.

The 37-year-old also encouraged her fans and followers to speak up and get angry at the injustice being done to black people across the country. She said that black people did not invent “violence & looting.”

Minaj said she did not believe the officers would all be arrested, despite her believing it should happen.

She concluded her caption by asking people to sign petitions and to contact those in power to pressure them into convicting Chauvin and the other Minneapolis cops involved.

Alongside her caption, Minaj shared a compelling photograph compiling the reported “last words” of many alleged victims of police brutality, including cases that became as highly publicized as Floyd’s death, such as Philando Castile, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and more.

Minaj shared that photo alongside two other images with information on petitions and a phone number for people to text and call.

Many of her fans took to her comments section to support her sentiments. The post garnered over 414,000 likes and more than 11,300 responses.

Dozens of users praised the singer for using her platform to speak about such an important topic.

“If you have an [sic] license to kill and you abuse that, then the punishment should be worse because it shouldn’t be taken lightly!” wrote comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr.

“Thank you Queen we love you forever for using your platform for justice,” said Lil Haiti, adding several praise hands emoji to his remark.

According to Hollywood Life, Minaj’s “message comes the same day as George’s cause of death was finally made public. George died as a result of ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure’ on May 25.”

Floyd’s death has sparked a national movement with protests breaking out worldwide in his honor and support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They initially sparked when video footage of Floyd’s arrest went viral last week.