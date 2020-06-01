South African Hottie Madison Louch Shows Off Killer Body In Lacy Lingerie

Madison Louch teased her 502,000 Instagram followers on Monday, June 1, with her most recent post. The South African model and DJ took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a three-picture slideshow of herself clad in a lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Louch was seen in a living room with a large cream-colored couch in the background. The pictures showed Louch striking different poses while wearing the same set. Her underwear was dark gray and featured a bra with an underwire structure that pushed against her chest. The cups were filled in with lace fabric that added design and texture to the set, while helping to censor her breasts. It had thin straps that went over her shoulders.

She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms, whose sides she wore high on her sides. The undies had a solid front and lacy side panels. Louch revealed that her set was from Lounge Underwear, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Louch wore her bright blond hair partially pulled back in a half-ponytail. She left two tendrils loose on the front, which helped to frame her face. She appeared to be wearing black liner and mascara, in addition to a cherry-colored lipstick or gloss.

For the first two pics, Louch faced the camera, while the third one showed her with her left profile toward the viewer.

In the caption, Louch addressed the stain on her couch, explaining she spilled red wine and was unable to clean it completely. Within the first two hours, the photos garnered more than 14,000 likes and upwards of 140 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to respond to her caption, and also to rave about her killer looks.

“Don’t think anyone was paying attention to the stain in this pic,” one user wrote, including a laughing-crying emoji, in addition to fire, after the words.

“I never even saw the couch until you mentioned the stain.. [three growing heart emoji] Madd about you,” replied another fan.

“I’m in love with you [heart-eyes emoji] Gorgeous girl!” a third one chimed in.

“My eyes cannot adjust to your beauty,” added a fourth fan.

Louch is no stranger to posting lingerie photos on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another example of herself in an all-white lingerie set, which she joked in the caption was her “quarantine attire,” a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. Louch lay on her side on the floor while facing the camera. She supported her upper body on her left forearm. Her tanned skin glowed against the bright sunlight that entered into the room.