‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Won’t ‘Shut Up’ About Racism, Reportedly Said She’s ‘Embarrassed To Be White’

Lala Kent is using her voice to promote change.

Lala Kent is speaking out about racial injustice, but some have taken an issue with the way in which she’s chosen to do so.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s first installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion, Lala shared a video of an experiment meant to explain how privilege works on her Instagram page. In the caption, she reportedly told her fans and followers that she was “embarrassed to be white.”

According to a report shared on May 31 by TV Show Ace, Lala’s video featured a teacher requesting that their students take steps forward if things they were saying about their lives were true. Among the statements made were comments about growing up in a two-parent household and facing nutritional challenges within their homes.

After posting the clip with her alleged comment about being “embarrassed” to be white, Lala reportedly was met with tons of backlash, which led her to change her caption to a video credit of where she discovered the clip and a praying hands emoji. Still, Lala continued to be blasted by fans, some of whom believed the video “perpetrates stereotypes.”

As TV Show Ace revealed, another person suggested that the clip was about different economic classes, not race.

Another fan wrote that the statements in the video were economic, not racial. While some followers thanked Lala for using her platform, most fans disagreed with her post.

Following her video post, Lala returned to Instagram with another post in which she refused to stay silent in regard to the issue. As she explained, she’s received plenty of comments encouraging her to “shut up” and that “not all cops are bad.” However, she noted that all of the comments she’s received that either downplay what happened to George Floyd last week or suggest his death wasn’t racially motivated are coming from “white people who look like me.”

Lala, who recently confirmed, as reported by The Inquisitr, that her wedding to fiancé Randall Emmett had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, then requested that her online audience show her a group of white people who are targeted, injured, and dying at the hands of police brutality.

“It is all about race. Wake the f**k up. Again, every comment like this has been made by a white person. So yes, I’m embarrassed. We need to do better. We need to wake our privileged a**es up. We need to listen,” Lala wrote, adding the “Black Lives Matter” hashtag.

Also in her post, Lala revealed she would be attending the weekend protests in Los Angeles and later chronicled her journey through town on her Instagram stories.