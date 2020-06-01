Ariana James Is A Total Hottie In Insanely Small Daisy Dukes

Ariana James looked fantastic in the latest photo that was added to her Instagram page. The sizzling shot captured her in Daisy Dukes and a black top that flaunted her curves to perfection.

The pic was snapped on an outdoor terrace that appeared and it appeared to have been taken at Ariana’s home in Miami, though she did not use a geotag. Ariana posed directly in the center of the frame in the space, which was decorated with a white canopy lounger and several plush pillows. A sliding glass door was at her back and gave a small glimpse into the inside of her home, which included a table with a flower vase resting on top.

Ariana slipped into a casual yet sexy look that showcased her trim and tan body. On top, she opted for a halterneck style garment with shimmery black fabric and thin straps that left her ripped arms on display for her captivated audience. The rest of the piece fit tightly on her midsection and showed off her tiny figure. It was unclear if the clothing was a bodysuit or just a shirt, but it was worn tucked into her shorts.

Her lower half looked just as good, as she showed off her trim legs in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that were pulled high on her hips. The bottom of the garment was tattered, and the fabric had a few tears that gave it a vintage vibe. Its cheeky cut showed off Ariana’s strong legs, as well as a small glimpse of her pert derriere. She added a pair of small silver hoop earrings and a black baseball cap to shield her eyes from the sun.

She styled her long, dark locks down and at her back while showing off her hair’s length, as the end of her tresses grazed her derriere. The model appeared to sport a natural palette of makeup that seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Since it went live on her page a short time ago, the sexy shot has been met with a lot of love from fans. Ariana’s eager audience has double-tapped the photo over 30,000 times and flooded the comments section with more than 700 compliments.

“Have a happy start to the week I love the photo you are very beautiful inside and out I wish you the best,” one follower raved.

“Ariana undoubtedly you are an example for all I know that you are a person that reciprocity is everything. Thanks for much love!” another wrote.

One more Instagrammer called her a “hottie with a body.”