Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Rocks Nothing But Purple Body Paint In New Stunning Photo

Ekaterina Zueva stunned thousands of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 1, when she took to the popular social media platform to post an incredible snapshot of herself in nothing but body paint.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, showed the Russian model and yoga instructor sitting in the shallow part of the ocean with her torso toward the camera. Zueva had both legs kicked to the right as she leaned over to the left, placing her hand on the sand for support. She turned her head completely to the right, allowing the onlookers to see her face in profile. Her eyes were fixed at a point-off camera as she puckered her lips in a way that accentuated her high cheekbones. The water level was high enough to partially cover her legs and groin area. The picture was captured by photographer Valeria Golynkina.

Zueva’s entire body was painted in an electric purple color, staring on the neck. The paint was made even more vibrant by the sun, causing it to sparkle a bit. A good amount of paint applied to her chests covered enough of her breasts to keep the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity, while still being rather revealing. Meanwhile, the position of her legs and the water censored her lower body.

Zueva wore her brunette tresses parted on the left and pulled back. It was tied in an elegant low bun that sat against her neck. A bit of body paint was seemingly applied to her hair as well.

While Zueva didn’t say where the shoot took place, Golynkina Instagram posts revealed it was in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia.

The photo garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 70 comments within the first hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their amazement over Zueva’s artistic post.

“Wow babe [heart] [heart-eyes emoji] this is so good,” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow hello gorgeous,” replied another user.

“I suddenly love purple,” a third one chimed in.

“wow, looks pretty good,” added a fourth admirer.

