‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Jack Stuns John

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, June 2, teases storylines from September 17, 1999. Jack leverages Newman Enterprises to make a deal with Victor to regain Jabott for the Abbott family, making John incredibly happy. Plus, Ashley and Victor make amends and seem to realize that they enjoy sparring with each other.

Jack (Bergman) smells success as John Abbott (Douglas) regains control of Jabot, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Jack created an iron-clad deal for himself at Newman Enterprises, he decided to trade it all for the one thing that means the most to his father — Jabot. Jack traded Victor (Eric Braeden) for the Abbott family cosmetics company, and then he holds a family dinner to announce the good news.

Jack apologizes for his mistake of advising his father to take Jabot public, and he promises not to do anything like that again. Jack admits that he took over Newman Enterprises so that Victor would know the pain of losing his family business the same as Jack felt it when he lost Jabot. John doesn’t believe that Victor would agree to return the company, but Jack assures his father that The Mustache did just that, and he hands his dad the papers. John is stunned beyond words to realize his dream of regaining control of Jabot. Jack is pleased that his father is happy, and he asks John to take over as CEO and let him run the cosmetics company side by side. This has been Jack’s goal every waking moment since the family lost Jabot, and he finally achieved it.

Elsewhere, Victor and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) make amends. Ashley shows up at Victor’s office, and he’s somewhat surprised to see her given that he figured she would be celebrating with the rest of her family. There’s no doubt that Ashley is happy about Jabot returning to the Abbotts, but she also wants to thank Victor for what he did. She knows that John is why he did it, but Victor tells Ashley that he also did it because of her, which is surprising.

Ashley notes that her recent clashing with Victor is something that she finds exhilarating, and he seems to feel the same way. In fact, Ashley admits that in all the world, she would rather clash with Victor and have a peaceful relationship with anyone else. Nobody makes her feel alive like he does. As she leaves, Victor stops her, and he whispers in her ear.