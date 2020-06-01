Niece Waidhofer Rocks Tight Black Pants & Torn Cropped Top, Defends Herself Against Her Haters

On Monday afternoon, Niece Waidhofer shared a provocative pic with her 1.9 million Instagram followers that showed the model wearing a torn crop top and tight black pants. She shared a lengthy caption about the Black Lives Matter movement alongside her photo.

In the pic, Niece sank to her knees on the floor in front of a mirror. She wore a tattered white tank top that looked as if it had been ripped apart to make it smaller. She paired her shirt with black jeans that hugged her rear and accentuated her curves, particularly from her kneeling position. Her geotag indicated that the snap was taken in Houston, Texas, likely at her home.

The model snapped the sultry snap with her smartphone, keeping her hooded gaze down at her screen to ensure she got the perfect angle. Niece kept one hand relaxed on her bent leg while slightly arching her back. Her toned midriff was on display, and the silhouette of her chest was visible beneath her scandalous top.

Niece pulled her hair into a low ponytail, allowing a few tendrils to remain loose and frame her face, which she glamorized with makeup. The 29-year-old appeared to be wearing her customary smokey eyeshadow and pink lipstick. As a finishing touch, it looked like she had carefully sculpted her eyebrows, too.

In her lengthy caption, Niece discussed the statement she made yesterday and the apparent backlash she received because of it.

She created a “short FAQ” about it, demanding that anyone who felt it appropriate to attack the Black Lives Matter movement to unfollow her.

“I will ask less politely: your arguments trying to justify injustice are unwelcome here. LEAVE. UNFOLLOW.⁣”

She then explained why she was choosing not to block the “racist commenters,” saying that they were “evidence of how very widespread this bigoted, ignorant way of thinking is.”

According to Niece, those “racist-in-denial” commenters were “proving” her point for her.

She also slammed the users who were reportedly telling her to keep posting sexy pictures instead of getting involved in politics.

“Let me be very clear: THIS IS EVERYBODY’S LANE. I assure you my ‘career’ had NOTHING to gain financially from ‘bandwagoning’ onto this movement and alienating my bigoted followers.”

She then apologized for waiting so long to make a statement at all.

