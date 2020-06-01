Chloe Saxon Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Strappy Neon Green Bikini

On Monday, June 1, British model Chloe Saxon uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 744,000 followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps showed the 34-year-old posing on a grassy area in front of glass doors. She sizzled in a strappy neon green bikini manufactured by the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported ankle socks and a pair of chunky white sneakers from the brand, Fila. As for jewelry, Chloe wore gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

For the casual photoshoot, the bombshell pinned back some of her hair and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, highlighter, peach blush, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Chloe sat on the ground with her legs spread. She leaned back and stabilized herself with her hands, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. For the following photo, she turned her body slightly and placed her arm on her knee. The final shot showed her kneeling on the grass, with one of her hands on the side of her thigh and the other on the back of her head.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Many of her followers were quick to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful lady and sexy,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Flawless as usual [Chloe],” remarked a different devotee.

“You are sexy,” added another commenter.

“Gorgeous babe,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Chloe engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post seems to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 9,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she wore a revealing metallic bikini. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.