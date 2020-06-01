Lisa Vanderpump Is ‘Deeply Saddened’ by George Floyd’s Death, Targeted With ‘Minimal Graffiti’ Amid Protests

Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles restaurants sustained minor damage amid the ongoing protests.

Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last week after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, on her Instagram page on Sunday, May 31.

Amid racism and police brutality protests in Los Angeles, some of which became violent, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and current Vanderpump Rules star shared a quote about justice with her fans and followers and revealed that her restaurants in the area sustained minor damage.

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are,” her meme read, according to a June 1 report from Us Weekly magazine.

In the caption of Lisa’s post, she told her online audience that she is “deeply saddened” by the tragic event that took George Floyd’s life last week and said that everybody, no matter what their race, should feel safe in the United States. She also said that each and every person living in this country should feel that they are valued and that their voices are heard.

Although Lisa may not have ever experienced racism first-hand, she said that she feels for everyone who feels as if they have been marginalized or persecuted within their communities.

“It is not right,” she proclaimed.

According to Lisa, she is a big believer of peaceful protests and finds that it is important for people to be able to gather and speak out about the causes they believe in. As for the protests that resulted in violence and destruction, Lisa said she was heartbroken that things had to come to that place while acknowledging the hurt that so many are feeling around the country at this point in time.

When a fan later approached Lisa in the comments section other post, noting that she would likely be furious if anyone damaged one of her businesses, Lisa confirmed that she received only “minimal graffiti.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, all of Lisa’s restaurants in Los Angeles, including SUR Restaurant, Villa Blanca, Pump and TomTom, have been closed since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And, as Us Weekly also revealed, Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, have been using the time they’ve been closed to stage a renovation at SUR, where Vanderpump Rules if filmed.

“There’s going to be a little bit of a surprise at SUR once it reopens again,” an insider teased the magazine last month.