Kim Kardashian Offers Financial Help To Shannyn Sharyse Nara, Who Was Shot In The Head With A Rubber Bullet

Kardashian has previously offered support for those across the country protesting George Floyd's death.

Kim Kardashian has offered to pay for the medical expenses of a girl who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet during a protest. On Monday afternoon, Kardashian took to her Instagram story to post the now-viral photo of the girl, and added text indicating that she wanted to help.

“This is heartbreaking and so disturbing,” Kardashian wrote. “Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.”

The girl has identified herself as Shannyn Sharyse Nara.

“As many of you saw last night I protested and at the end of one my videos you can see the after math of me taking a rubber bullet or something straight to the head. You can also see that I was not aggressive, I was not looting, I was not breaking anything. I was simply recording. I knew the possibilities of what could happen when I decided to be there last night,” she wrote in a May 30 Facebook update.

The Facebook update features a pair of graphic images that showcase the aftermath fo the rubber bullet hitting her. Although the post does not reveal where Sharyse Nara was protesting, other posts on her page suggest that she was part of protests in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the post, Sharyse Nara appears to have a large cut above her left eye, and her left eye has also been swollen shut. In spite of the injury she sustained, Sharyse Nara wrote that she would do it all again if she could.

In discussing her injuries, she wrote that doctors were unable to stitch up the wound on her forehead because of debris. She also said that her left eye was swollen shut, and she had to take numbing drops to open either eye because of the debris that was trapped in both eyes.

She concluded her post by emphasizing the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot and killed by a Louisville Police Officer on March 13.

Protests broke out in major cities across the United States and around the world last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since then, the protests have on many occasions become violent as police and protesters clash with one another.

In subsequent Facebook posts, Sharyse Nara has indicated that she had persistent vision problems, and also had periodic spells of dizziness or wooziness. More recently, the protester has shared images of others who have been injured by rubber bullets and has indicated that she plans to continue protesting despite her injury.

Comments to the post highlighting her injury have come streaming in, as many offer support while others suggest that Sharyse Nara had it coming by joining the protesters.

Even before she offered to pay for Sharyse Nara’s medical bills, Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities who have been vocal about their support for those protesting racial injustice across the country. In a post on her Instagram, Kardashian wrote that she has tried for years to find the right words to express her feelings about the injustice black Americans face. Ultimately, though, she felt that because she was white, she couldn’t fully understand what black people in America were feeling.

“Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black,” Kardashian wrote.

She concluded by saying that, even though she would never understand the experience first hand, she could use her voice to amplify others that have been forced into silence for too long.