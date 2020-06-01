Instagram Model Lexi Kai Sizzles In Tiny Multicolored Bikini That Barely Covers Her Assets

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her killer curves while soaking up some sun for her latest Instagram update. In the five photo post, she wore a criss-cross bikini that barely covered her voluptuous figure

Lexi struck several sizzling poses while laying in a lounge chair on a deck and treated fans to several tantalizing views. She rocked a Fashion Nova swimsuit that had criss-crossing rope which ran across her midsection, around the inside of the cups, and wrapped around her neck. It had a multicolored top that was open in the middle and the cups hugged onto her ample assets. The suit had a matching v-cut bottom.

In the first snap, the 23-year-old took a selfie from a side angle as she laid on the blue lounger. Lexi wore a pair of sunglasses and her bronzed skin popped against the chair. She posted a body shot for the second image, which cropped out her face. This offered fans a glimpse of her toned thighs and flat stomach. For the next photo, the model posted a full-body picture. This angle showed how the top barely covered her breasts, and the model flashed some underboob as she leaned back and looked off-camera.

The fitness model took her shades off for the fourth picture, which was shot from above. This vantage point highlighted her angelic face and pronounced cleavage. The last image was similar to the previous, as the camera was held above Lexi and she had her head tilted to the side. She had her long newly-dyed blond hair in a braided ponytail.

Many of the model’s 746,000 Instagram followers noticed the steamy photo set, and over 8,600 of them found their way to the “like” button. Lexi received over 340 comments as her replies were flooded with heart and kiss-face emoji. Playboy model Maisa Kehl showed her approval with three heart emoji, as several well-known models left responses.

“Beautiful bikini babe,” Brazilian model Luz Molina wrote.

“Girl you got body!!!” a female follower wrote along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Looking radiant as always!” an Instagram user complimented.

“U gorgeous hun,” a fan wrote while adding fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi flaunted her toned legs and curvy backside in a honey-colored bodysuit last week. She posted seven different photos that were taken in the middle of the street. The body-hugging ensemble complemented her bright-blond locks and accentuated her jaw-dropping booty. That post garnered over 11,000 likes and 40 comments from her loyal fan base.