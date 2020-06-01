Louisa Johnson Stuns In Pink Crop Top & Denim Shorts For Latest Instagram Upload

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer has been sharing a number of photos of herself via the social media platform recently and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “So Good” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut pink crop top with thin straps, which helped displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with tiny denim shorts that fell way above her knees and wrapped a white jacket around her waist. Johnson accessorized herself with a gold necklace and a couple of rings. She sported her long wavy blond hair down and showed off the small tattoos on her finger and arm. For her makeup application, Johnson appeared to be going for a natural look but seemingly still applied a glossy lip.

The 22-year-old posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Johnson was captured outdoors on the grass. The X Factor winner appeared to have kneeled down while tilting her head over to the left. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and looked to be enjoying the bright weather.

In the next slide, she was photographed from a lower angle. Johnson sported a subtle smile and raised hand under her chin. She pusher her locks over to one side and rested the side of her face on her elbow.

For her caption, Johnson referenced lyrics from “Love is a Song,” taken from Disney’s iconic Bambi.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 871,000 followers.

“You look so beautiful. I hope you’re having a good day!” one user wrote.

“The fact that we are living in the same lifetime as you. Such a blessing,” another devotee shared.

“Super hot. I wish I was hot like u, ur such an icon. Love u always babe x,” remarked a third fan.

“Such a stunner, omg. You are so beautiful inside and out. I hope you’re well,” a fourth admirer commented.

Johnson is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she released a new single, “Like I Love Me,” at the beginning of the year. The entertainer posed completely nude on the single artwork and was photographed sitting down in front of a plain backdrop. Johnson kept it simple and didn’t appear to be wearing any visible makeup. She sported white nail polish and accessorized with a couple of rings.

Johnson has been pretty quiet since about a new EP or album.