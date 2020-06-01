Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Derrière In Insanely Small Denim Bikini Bottoms

Lauren Dascalo has been doing her fair share of sharing sexy Instagram content, which keeps her fans coming back for more. On Monday, she shared a post that featured her flaunting her derrière in an insanely small pair of denim bikini bottoms. The model looked to be enjoying pleasant weather outside while she posed against a wooden fence.

Lauren’s titillating post consisted of two photos that saw her rocking the bikini bottoms along with a black crop top. A multi-colored scarf also appeared to be tied to the side of her bottoms. It blew in the wind as the camera snapped the photos. The model also sported a pair of white trainers to complete her look.

Lauren did not indicate where she was when the snaps were taken, but she appeared to be in a yard. She was surrounded by trees. Blue skies were above, suggesting it was a nice day to be outside.

Both of the pictures were similar in that they captured her from behind and focused on her rear end. The model chose not to show her face, keeping all eyes on her backside. She leaned her forearms on the fence while she pointed her firm backside at the camera.

One snap caught Lauren as she looked down. The pose showed off her toned, tan legs as well as the sides of her bare hips. Another saw her posing with one hip cocked to the side, giving her fans a nice look at her cheeks. Her long, blond hair spilled down her back, calling attention to her slender waist.

In the caption, Lauren mentioned doing squats to help keep her booty in shape.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart eye emoji in the comments section, her fans approved of the flirty pictures.

Some of her fans took a moment to tell Lauren what they thought of the post.

“That is a Bootyful View,” joked one admirer.

“gorgeous glutes, and your legs are to die for, luv U,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“So hot and perfect,” wrote a third follower.

“Lookin great as usual,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Lauren has a knack for looking spectacular in just about everything she wears. Her Instagram page shows her modeling an array of apparel ranging from lingerie to bathing suits. Last month, she thrilled her fans with a series of photos that saw her rocking a pink bikini while playing with a beach ball.