George Floyd’s Son Says Destruction Is ‘Not Going To Solve Anything,’ Calls For Non-Violent Protests

Floyd's son urged protesters to remain peaceful while speaking on Sunday.

As protesters across the United States and around the world take to the streets in response to George Floyd’s death, Floyd’s son is urging protesters to remain peaceful. KBTX reports that at a Black Lives Matter protest in Bryan, Texas on Sunday, Quincy Mason Floyd said that violent protests weren’t productive.

“Tearing up things, it’s not going to solve anything. My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It’s going to be tough to get over this day by day,” Quincy said.

Quincy has lived in Bryan for 15 years with his mother and sister and was joined by both at the peaceful rally which was held near police headquarters. Quincy said that the protests for his father made him emotional.

“I’m really excited about all this. Everyone is coming out and showing him love. I love this. My heart is really touched by all this,” he said.

Protests started last week after footage of George Floyd emerged online that showed him dying in police custody after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. Floyd was in that position for nearly nine minutes after his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin, the officer in question, has since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin has yet to enter a plea, and it is currently unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

In the wake of George’s death, protests emerged across the country after starting in Minneapolis. The protests have on some occasions become violent, as police and protesters have clashed with one another.

Quincy last saw George when he was four or five years old, and said he first learned of his father’s death on the news. It wasn’t until his mother told him who George was that Quincy made the connection.

“I didn’t recognize who it was until mom called and told me. She said, ‘Do you know who that guy was?’ I said no. She said, ‘That’s your father.’ I was in tears. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him,” Quincy explained.

Since Floyd’s death and the eruption of protests, a number of famous and influential figures have weighed in on the protests, offering support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Those figures have ranged from Michelle Obama and Beyoncé to Lady Gaga and Dwayne Johnson. In each case, the celebrities have pushed for change and an end to the suffering that many black Americans have faced at the hands of the police.