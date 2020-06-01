New George Floyd Autopsy Lists His Cause Of Death As ‘Homicide Caused By Asphyxia’

George Floyd’s family released the results of an independent autopsy they had performed on his body. The results of the examination listed his cause of death as “asphyxiation due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

“Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd’s carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe,” read the press release.

According to a CBS News report, Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson conducted the independent autopsy at the family’s request. Dr. Baden, who is a former chief medical examiner of New York City, performed an autopsy of Eric Gardner in 2014, who also died in police custody after he said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd said the same thing before he died while in the custody of now-former Minneapolis police officers last Monday, which was Memorial Day in the United States. The doctors noted that Floyd’s death is a homicide that occurred due to the compressive pressure of a knee to the neck and back, and they believe that the evidence showed that Floyd died at the scene. They do not think that any underlying health issues played a role in Floyd’s cause of death, and they did not find any evidence of heart disease in his coronary arteries.

Attorney representing George Floyd’s family releases results of independent autopsy, which determined that asphyxiation from sustained pressure was the cause of death. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/vkGh5CGd89 — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) June 1, 2020

The family conducted an independent autopsy after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results indicating that Floyd died of underlying health issues. The official autopsy did not find any evidence of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.

Lead Attorney Ben Crump, who is a nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury lawyer for the Floyd family, called Floyd’s death a “public execution,” and he called for Derek Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder. Chauvin is the former officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while three others stood there. They also want the three other former officers who were there arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law. Crump also noted that Floyd’s death would not be in vain, and they will help create permanent and lasting change.

There will be a memorial for Floyd, which will be held Thursday in Minneapolis from 1 to 3 p.m., according to the family’s press conference. Then, on Saturday, another memorial in North Carolina, where he was born, will begin at 1 p.m. Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, June 9, with viewing the evening before. Crump, speaking on behalf of the family, condemned the looting and violence that occurred over the weekend, but praised the peaceful protests, and asked the public to continue to effect change.